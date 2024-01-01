Shimla hoteliers disheartened as tourist inflow 'lowest in 40 years' when ‘all things were favourable’

PTI

Shimla, January 1

Shimla recorded over 60 per cent tourist occupancy till Sunday evening, "the lowest in the last 40 years" on New Year. Last year, Shimla had recorded more than 80 per cent occupancy on New Year.

This has left the tourism industry disheartened as the prediction of week-end snow and the chief minister's directions not to be harsh with drunk revellers on New Year, too, failed to woo tourists.

While the Mall Road and The Ridge in the heart of the town are abuzz with tourists as the winter carnival turned the place into a fair with lights and cultural bonanza being organised, the tourist footfall has not converted into room occupancy in hotels, said Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president MK Seth.

The occupancy is about 60 per cent which is the lowest in the last 40 years and even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourist rush on New Year was more than this time, he told PTI on Sunday.

He said the vehicles without prior bookings were being diverted from Shoghi by the police not realising that the majority of the tourists on the New Year are on-the-spot tourists which also affected tourist rush to the town. However, the matter was resolved after he spoke with the SP, Seth added.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu had asked for facilitating tourists and making adequate arrangements and proper plans in all districts for a smooth flow of traffic.

The unregistered tourism units are eating into the sales of registered hotels, home stays and other such accommodations, said Seth, adding that the tourists coming by train and luxury buses are "captured" by touts which take them to unregistered accommodations.

"We are surprised to see such a drop in tourist inflow when all the things are favourable. This is the lowest occupancy in my living memory" said vice president of the association Prince Kukreja, hoping that the occupancy would pick up.

A large number of tourists prefer isolated accommodations in the suburbs with forest cover and peace, and tourists planning private parties are also going beyond the town, said local hotelier Shishu, adding that even the hotels in the main town, which are normally packed during this time of the year, are not packed to capacity.

About 9,770 tourist vehicles from other states crossed Shoghi barrier on thr town suburbs on the Shimla-Chandigarh Road from Saturday morning (8 am) to Sunday afternoon (4 pm), said SP Sanjeev Kumar.

The tourism stakeholders said adverse publicity on social media and some electronic channels regarding traffic jams diverted tourists to other destinations.

The local Met office had predicted snow and rain at isolated places in high-and-mid hills on Saturday and Sunday as a fresh Western Disturbance lay over the Himalayan region. However, no snow was witnessed in the key tourist resorts.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla