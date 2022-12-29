Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 28

After no snowfall on Christmas, Shimla is unlikely to receive any snowfall ahead of the New Year as well. Manali, another major destination for the New Year revellers, may receive some snowfall as its minimum temperature has been below zero degree Celsius over the past few days.

“Even as higher reaches in some districts are likely to receive snowfall on January 29 and 30, Shimla is unlikely to get any snowfall until the New Year,” said an official from the weather department. “Manali may receive some snowfall over the next two days as it has been recording minimum temperature in minus over the past few days,” he said.

The forecast has been a little disappointing for the tourists heading to Shimla to celebrate the New Year, but it is unlikely to affect the footfall. “Hotels are packed to capacity for the next few days, so the no-snow forecast will not make any difference now,” said Prince Kukreja, a Shimla hotelier. “Besides, the government’s decision for hotels and other eateries to remain open 24x7 till January 2 will help the industry. Normally, hotels and eateries shut down by 11 pm. Now, the tourists can laze around for as long as they want, without having to worry about food,” said Kukreja.

While the much-anticipated snowfall may elude Shimla, the prolonged dry spell across the state is likely to end tomorrow. As per the weather department, there’s a possibility of light rainfall in the plains and lower hills, light to moderate rainfall in mid hills and rain/snowfall in high hills tomorrow. For January 30, the forecast is roughly the same in mid and high hills, with no rainfall in the plains and low hills.

The forecast of rain and snow will bring some cheer to the faces of the apple growers and farmers, especially at lower elevations, as the dry spell has started hurting them. As per the weather department, December has received 98 per cent less rainfall than normal.

