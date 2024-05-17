Shimla institute offers free coaching to pupils scoring over 98% in Class X

Shimla, May 16
Vidyapeeth Academy, Shimla, has offered free coaching facility to Class X students of the state who scored more than 98 per cent marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education examinations if the opt of the science stream. Apart from this, the academy is also offering free coaching of JEE and NEET to students securing more than 98 per cent marks in the science stream in Class XII and to students securing top five positions in the state.
Students of Vidyapeeth Academy excelled in CBSE Class X and XII exams, the result of which was declared on Monday.
In the science (medical) stream, Krish Chauhan stood first with 96.8 per cent marks, while Vedanta Bhikta stood second with 96.4 per cent marks. In the science (non-medical) stream, Manthan Chauhan obtained 95.8 percent marks, while Rijul Rangta scored 92.8 per cent marks and Suryansh Gupta scored 92 per cent marks.
In Class X, Sevit Thakur scored 98.2 per cent marks, Arnav Sharma 98 per cent, and Atharva Sharma and Mridul scored 98 per cent marks each.
Institute Director Ramesh Sharma and Engineer Ravindra Awasthi congratulated all the students and their parents, wishing for a bright future for the pupils.
