Shimla: JE convicted of corruption

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

The Special Judge today convicted Dhani Ram Bragta, JE, HPSEB, of taking gratification in respect of an official act and criminal misconduct and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment.

In 2012, a field executive of Proton Infratel, Delhi, had given a complaint to the Vigilance, Shimla, that his company had applied for the estimates of a Bharti Air-Tel tower in the Chopal but Dhani Ram Bragta, JE, demanded Rs 25,000 to provide the estimate.