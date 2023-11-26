Shimla-Kalka national highway blocked near Shoghi following collision between two trucks

Shimla, November 26
A large number of vehicles were stranded on the outskirts of Shimla city on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway for over more than 30 minutes after a collision between two trucks blocked the road on Sunday.
One person sustained multiple injuries when the two trucks coming from opposite directions collided. One of the trucks overturned while the other hit the mountain, leaving little space on the road to commute. As a result, the road was blocked leading to disruption of vehicular movement on the national highway.
The accident took place at around 10.30 am near Shogi, 15 km from Shimla.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that one person sustained injury in the accident. He said that one lane of the road was cleared within 40 minutes. A police team has been deployed to clear the traffic and the road will be cleared for smooth vehicular movement soon, he added.
However, a long queue of vehicles was seen on both sides as only one-lane traffic was going on.
