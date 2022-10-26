Shimla keeps its air clean on Diwali

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 25

Shimla is setting an example for all the cities as it maintained a ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) on Diwali. The city registered a ‘good’ AQI of 35 this time – the lowest in the state. On what would be a cherry on the cake, the city residents reduced the AQI by five points from the past year’s 40.

Eco-conscious It appears that the Shimla residents have become eco-conscious. In the week preceding the festival, the average AQI in the city was 29. So there was a jump of just six points on the festival day. Official, Pollution Control Board

Incidentally, the city’s AQI on Diwali has shown a consistent decline over the past four years – it was a ‘moderate’ 125.7 in 2019, a ‘satisfactory’ 68 in 2020, a ‘good’ 40 in 2021 and an even better 35 this time.

According to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, only green crackers were allowed at places having ‘good’ and ‘moderate’ AQI index, and that too for a limited duration.

Even though the guidelines that stated bursting of green crackers are only allowed from 8pm to 10pm may not have been followed strictly, the residents still managed to keep the AQI really ‘good’. The Pollution Control Board official said that the noise pollution, too, did not go too high above the standard mark.

At other places in the state, the AQI hasn’t gone beyond the ‘moderate’ mark, with the industrial hub of Baddi registering the highest AQI of 157, followed by Dharamsala at 127. Overall, the average AQI on Diwali has been 97, which is categorised as ‘satisfactory’. The overall state average, though, has gone up from last year’s 60 to 97 this time.

