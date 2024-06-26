Shimla lab gets NABL accreditation

Shimla, June 25
The HIV diagnostic laboratory of the Department of Microbiology, IGMC, Shimla, has become the first laboratory in the state to be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
Secretary, Health, M. Sudha Devi said the HIV diagnostic laboratory of the Department of Microbiology, working under HP AIDS Control Society, had met the requirements of ISO 15189:2012 NABL:112 with the certification granted by the NABL on May 27. She said the lab was providing high quality services and the certification by the NABL showed that it was ensuring reliable services.
