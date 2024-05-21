Shimla link road tarring work to finish by June 15

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

The tarring work on all the link roads in Shimla will be complete by June 15. The Municipal Corporation (MC) had started the work in core areas, including The Ridge to Raj Bhawan, earlier this month before the President’s visit.

Till now, tarring of most roads in Upper Dhalli, Dhingudhar, Chhota Shimla and Mashobra is complete. This week, the MC is set to complete the work in Kaithu ward, from Lakkar Bazaar to White Hotel, Bhatta Kuffar, Phagli amongst others areas under its jurisdiction.

MC Mayor Surender Chauhan said Revoli road, which was not taken up for the tarring work in the past 25 years, had been completed this year.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla