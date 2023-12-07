Shimla MC begins drive against climber vines

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 6

Giant wild climber vines which have been adversely affecting the growth of deodar trees, among others in the city, by drying them would be removed as part of a special drive by the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC). The move comes in the wake of several trees being uprooted during the rain disaster this year.

As per experts, these serpentine giant vines wrap around trees (mostly Deodar), grow at a rapid pace, and obstruct sunlight therefore, hampering the photosynthesis process, affecting growth of the tree adversely and subsequently rendering the tree dry.

While talking to The Tribune, Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan said, “Protecting trees and environment are among our top priorities especially after the large-scale uprooting of trees (many posing danger had to be axed) during the recent rain disaster in the state. The green cover of the state has got severely affected, it is time that we take concrete steps to revive it.”

Chauhan added, “We have formed four teams which have started the work of cutting these vines but this is just the beginning. Considering there are thousands of trees in the city and across the state that get affected due to these vines, I have also brought it to the notice of the Forest Department officials.”

“At present, we are doing whatever we could with the available resources but, floating a tender specifically for this cause would go a long way in environment protection. Protecting trees would in turn help us stop soil erosion which if not done, can prove to be counter-productive for area adjacent to the dead trees,” added the Mayor.

A city-based environmentalist said, “Apart from the capital town, the problem of climber vines has been found in other parts of the state which need a comprehensive solution. There are a few residents from different wards in the city who have shown interest in becoming a part of this drive and

lend their support for protecting the trees from these “strangulating vines”. Deodar trees add to the aesthetic charm of the city which leave tourists spellbound and depriving it of them would certainly be an irrecoverable loss for the city.”

