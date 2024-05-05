Shimla MC begins work to decongest Chhota Shimla-Shanan road

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

To prevent traffic jams in the town, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has started work to decongest the Chhota Shimla-Shanan road, which connects the Circular road with Mehli-Dhalli bypass.

Phase I initiated The first phase of the construction work has been started and the second and the third phase will also be started soon. — Surender Chauhan, Shimla Mayor

With the road’s widening, the traffic flow on the Circular road is likely to decrease.

Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan said the sites where the road will be widened have been marked. “The first phase of the construction work has been started and the second and the third phase will also be started soon,” he said

Besides, the construction of an alternative route from Chhota Shimla to the Vikasnagar bypass road is also in the pipeline.

Chauhan said approval from the Forest Department for the construction has been received. “With the construction of this alternative route, the distance between Chhota Shimla and Vikasnagar will be reduced by around 1 km,” he said.

