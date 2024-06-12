Shimla MC buys water tankers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

In order to provide drinking water supply in areas having congested roads, Shimla Municipal Corporation flagged off two newly purchased water tankers having a capacity of 1,800 litres from the historic Ridge here today.

The tankers were flagged off by Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha in the presence of Mayor, Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surender Chauhan and Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri.

At present,the SJPNL, the company that supplies drinking water in the town, is providing drinking water in town with a gap of one day due to limited supply of drinking water. With the town facing shortage of drinking water during the ongoing summer season, demand for water tankers has increased over the past few days. Demand for around 50 water tankers is being received every day.

However, there are many areas where tankers could not be sent as the roads there are congested. Keeping this thing in mind, the Municipal Corporation has decided to send small water tankers to such areas.

