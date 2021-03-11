Shimla MC diagnostic lab reopens after five years

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 25

Finally, the Municipal Corporation’s diagnostic lab has reopened after remaining shut for five years. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj inaugurated the lab at the Rani Jhansi Park here today.

The MC had been running this laboratory since the British times in the Town Hall. It was shifted from the Town Hall during its renovation and was eventually shut down in 2017 due to various reasons.

“We have set up this lab at the Rani Jhansi Park in the heart of the city. With its easily accessible location, people will benefit a lot from this facility. They could just walk in for a test while having a round on the Ridge or the Mall,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

The SJVN has also helped restart the lab by contributing Rs 35 lakh for the machines. “The SJVN has provided equipment worth Rs 35 lakh for the laboratory, while the MC did the entire civil work,” said Kohli. The commissioner further said the laboratory would have the facilities to conduct all basic tests at nominal charges.