Shimla MC gets new Commissioner

Shimla, June 28
HPAS officer Bhupender Kumar, who has served as the Milkfed MD, is assuming charge as the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner with immediate effect.
He is stepping into the shoes of Ashish Kohli, who has been posted as the secretary, State Transport Authority-cum-Additional Commissioner.
