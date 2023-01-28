Shimla MC hikes water tariff by 10% after 3 yrs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 27

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has hiked water charges by 10 per cent for both domestic as well commercial consumers in the city for 2023-24. The new rates have come in effect from January 24 and the notification in this regard has been issued. The civic body had not increased water tariff for the past three years in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

The Department of Urban Development mentions in the notification that the SMC has revised water tariff for all areas within and outside its jurisdiction.

As per the revised rates, domestic consumers falling within the MC limits will have to pay Rs 17.55 per kilo litre of water (earlier Rs 15.95) for 0 to 20 kilo litres usage. For 20 to 30 kilo litres of water consumption, they shall pay Rs 30.25 per kilo litre (earlier Rs 27.50) and for consumption beyond 30 kilo litres, Rs 54.45 per kilo litre (earlier Rs 49.50) will be charged. Besides, minimum maintenance charges of Rs 100 will be charged every month. For those availing SMC services beyond its limits will have to pay Rs 84.70 (earlier Rs 77) for water usage above 30 kilo litres. For 20 to 30 kilo litres, consumers will have to pay Rs 60.50 per kilo litre (earlier Rs 55).

For commercial users within and outside the MC limits, Rs 48.40 per kilo litre (earlier Rs 44) will be charged for consumption up to 20,000 litres and for consumption above 75,000 litres, Rs 139.15 will be charged (earlier Rs 126.50).

PP Sharma, AGM, SJPNL (Water Supply), said, “The Municipal Corporation increases water tariff every year but due to Covid-19 outbreak, the hike was put on hold. and now after three years, a hike of around 10 per cent on water tariff has been announced by the MC this year.”