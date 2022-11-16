 Shimla MC panel defunct, requests for removal of unsafe trees pile up : The Tribune India

Shimla MC panel defunct, requests for removal of unsafe trees pile up

Tree Authority Committee gives nod for the removal of all the dry and unsafe trees

A tree on the verge of falling near Lakkar Bazar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 15

With the Tree Authority Committee of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) becoming defunct after the term of the local body got over, residents, seeking removal of 170 dry and unsafe trees before winters, are a worried lot.

The Tree Authority Committee (TAC) of the SMC, which gives nod for the removal of all dry and unsafe trees which could pose a threat to life or property, has become defunct with the term of the SMC being over on June 18 earlier this year. Since the committee is headed by the Mayor, the TAC ceases to exist, thus resulting in pending requests for removal of unsafe trees piling up.

The other members of the TAC include the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), who is the Member Secretary, one Councillor and the Horticulture Officer. All pleas, seeking permission to axe unsafe or dry tress, which could fall due to rain or snow during winters, are examined by the TAC. It is after spot inspection that the committee recommends the case to the government for final nod.

Ashish Kohli, Commissioner, SMC, informed that the TAC cannot function in the absence of a mayor. “Keeping in view the request of residents, seeking removal of 170 trees, the issue will be placed before the Deputy Commissioner, who has been appointed the Administrator till the Mayor and councilors are elected,” said Kohli.

With the term of the SMC being over, the state government has appointed the Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi as the Administrator. This arrangement will continue till the elections to the SMC are held and a new Mayor is elected by the councilors.

There is complete ban on felling of green trees in Himachal. Even for removal of a dry tree, permission has to be sought from the SMC. It is not just the Forest Department but even the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is very stern on the issue tree felling.

The NGT, in its order in November 2017, had directed the SMC and the Forest Department to ensure that the urban forests are preserved. The NGT had directed strict compliance of the provisions. This was done to ensure that no tree is cut or damaged while undertaking construction.

With there being complete ban on felling of green trees, there have been cases where people try to get permission to axe the tree by showing that the tree is unsafe and could fall anytime. It is to ensure that no such false permission is obtained by twisting facts that the government has constituted the TAC.

