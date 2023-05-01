 Shimla MC polls: BJP looks to retain control, Congress seeks to consolidate hold in Himachal capital : The Tribune India

Shimla MC polls: BJP looks to retain control, Congress seeks to consolidate hold in Himachal capital

The results of the elections, which are being held on party symbols, will be declared on Thursday

Shimla MC polls: BJP looks to retain control, Congress seeks to consolidate hold in Himachal capital

Of the 34 wards in the civic body, 50 per cent are reserved for women. File Photo



PTI

Shimla, May 1

A little over 90,000 voters will determine the fate of 102 candidates from 34 wards contesting the Shimla Municipal Corporations elections, scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The results of the elections, which are being held on party symbols, will be declared on Thursday.

According to State Election Commission data, 93,920 voters are registered to exercise their franchises in the elections. These include 49,759 male and 44,161 female voters at 153 polling booths.

Vikas Nagar ward has the maximum number of voters at 4,161 while Malyana has the lowest at 1,166.

During the campaigning for the elections, the contesting parties have made lofty promises to the electorate. From highways to skywalks and parks to parking spots, the parties made a plethora of promises during roadshows, street corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns. 

The Congress has promised to introduce policies for the regularisation of multi-storey buildings and a uniform tax regime for both old and merged areas, a ropeway system and allowing non-agriculturists settled in Shimla before 1971 to build homes.

On the other hand, the BJP has promised 40,000 litres of free water to every household a month and a 'One Nigam, One Tax' policy that would club taxes for houses, garbage and sewerage into one for the convenience of citizens. It has also promised a 50 per cent rebate on garbage bills.

According to the voters, the major election issues are 24x7 water supply, new parking facilities, widening of roads and controlling the drugs menace. All the major parties have promised to make Shimla green and drugs free and solve the traffic congestion issue by constructing parking lots.

While the BJP is taking credit for developmental works, including the construction of skywalks and tunnels, under the Shimla Smart City project, the Congress has alleged corruption in its utilisation.

The elections to the Shimla Municipal Corporation are crucial for both the Congress and the BJP.

The Congress, which stormed to power in Himachal Pradesh in December, will look to consolidate its political hold by regaining control of the civic body in the state capital. The BJP, which governed the outgoing municipal corporation board, is looking at the elections as a prestige fight.

Of the 34 wards in the civic body, 50 per cent are reserved for women. Six wards are reserved for Scheduled Castes, including three for women. The remaining 14 wards are unreserved. 

The BJP and the Congress have fielded women candidates from 23 and 18 wards, respectively.

While both the BJP and Congress have fielded candidates from all 34 wards, AAP and CPI(M) candidates are contesting from 21 and four seats, respectively.

Ten seats will witness a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. Nine Independents, including Congress rebel and former Shimla mayor Sohan Lal from Krishan Nagar and the BJP's ex-leader Aarti Chauhan from Engine Ghar, are also in the fray.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation constitutes areas of three assembly segments -- Shimla (Urban), Shimla (Rural) and Kusumpti. All three segments are currently represented by Congress MLAs, two of whom are ministers in Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's cabinet.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other top leaders held roadshows and rallies for the BJP candidates while Sukhu, his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh and several ministers in the state cabinet spearheaded the party's campaign. Sukhu has previously served as a councillor in the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP wrested the civic body from the Congress for the first time in 32 years, winning 17 wards. The Congress won 12 wards, the CPI(M) from one and Independents from four.

The civic body's five-year term ended in June 2022 but the elections were delayed by 11 months.  

#BJP #Congress #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

2
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

4
Entertainment

‘So many Sheras, so many guns around me now’: Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threat

5
Punjab

8 years on, Punjab police conclude probe against dismissed cop Inderjit Singh

6
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

7
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams SGPC chief for campaigning in favour of SAD-BSP candidate

8
Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

9
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

10
Haryana

Use refrigerated vans for eggs, says UP; stocks pile up in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Top News

Supreme Court says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

Rules Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretri...

Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in Ap...

SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’

Priyank is seeking reelection from Chittapur in Kalaburagi d...


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Chandigarh: Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: Simarjit Bains' Lok Insaaf Party to back BJP nominee

Poll date nearing, prominent leaders give it all to woo voters

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk