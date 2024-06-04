Shimla MC starts collection of property tax

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has started the process of issuing the property tax bills to building owners in the town. They have been set July 15 as deadline for depositing the tax.

The MC was not able to complete the process of issuing the property tax bills, as 80 per cent of its staff were on the election duty. As a result, the process was hampered and the MC had decided to extend the deadline till July 15.

Besides, the MC is offering a 10% rebate to those submitting property tax before July 15. The offer is, however, not for the defaulters. The MC will also be issuing notices to the defaulters. As per the corporation, there are more than 1,000 building owners, who have not paid the property tax for the past few years.

