Shimla MC to act against vendors for subletting allotted shops

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to take action against street vendors, who are operating from the roadside despite having shops allotted to them. As per the MC, several street vendors have sublet their shops and are collecting rent for the same.

The corporation had constructed vending zone for street vendors at Vikasnagar under Shimla Smart City Mission and allotted them shops at a reasonable rent. The matter has been raised by councillors at the monthly House meetings earlier also. Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said action would be taken against the street vendors who had sublet their shops. He said the MC would conduct a survey to identify vendors under its jurisdiction.

