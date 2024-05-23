Shimla MC to build ‘Waste to wonder park’

Shimla, May 22
With the motive to promoting the recycling of plastic waste and attracting tourists, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to build a “Waste to wonder park” in the town on the lines of Waste to Wonder Theme Park in New Delhi.
For this, the civic body is chalking out a plan as per which it intends to modify one of the existing parks in the town into waste to wonder park. For the construction of this theme park, the Municipal Corporation will be using plastic bottles, old tyres, single-use plastic and other recyclable waste materials.
Municipal Commissioner SMC Bhupinder Attri said a scheme was being chalked out for the construction of this park and its construction would start soon.
The Municipal Commissioner said with this park, the plan was to promote recycling and the reuse of waste plastic material and attracting more tourists to the town.
Several years ago, the Municipal Corporation had also made benches by using waster plastic water bottles that were installed near the CTO chowk.
