Shimla MC to enhance water storage capacity by 26 MLD

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

To address the problem of water shortage in the town, the Shimla Municipal Corporation will increase its water storage capacity by 26 million litres a day (MLD).

The civic body is revamping the 143-year-old tank, which has a storage capacity of 9 MLD, at Seog.

Besides, the Municipal Corporation is constructing a water storage tank, which has a capacity of 7 MLD, near Hotel Peter Hoff.

A new water tank with a capacity of 10 MLD has been constructed at Dhalli at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore.

The British-era water tank at Seog supplied water to the town when it served as the summer capital of Himachal Pradesh.

The construction of water storage tank at Hotel Peter Hoff is expected to be finished in July. Thereafter, water will be supplied from it to the town.

Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan said efforts are being made to increase the water storage capacity in the town to end the water crisis. He said the Municipal Corporation has planned to start storing water in these tanks in the monsoon season.

Chauhan said he, along with officials, visited the water tank near Hotel Peter Hoff on Wednesday and inspected the construction work. The Mayor said he also visited the water tank in Dhalli on Monday.

Additional Water expected to be supplied by July

