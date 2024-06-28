Shimla MC to lay new pipes for supplying water to toilets

Shimla, June 27
The Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) will lay new pipelines for supplying non-drinkable water to public toilets and households for chores.
The MC passed a proposal to this effect in a recent meeting of the House. Through new pipes, the civic body plans to supply rainwater, water drawn from nullahs, besides treated water to public toilets.
All residential areas as well as public toilets are supplied with drinking water. Mayor Surender Chauhan said it had been noticed that drinking water was being used in public and domestic toilets, besides for various household chores, including washing of clothes. The Mayor said he also had a discussion with CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...