Shimla MC to lay new pipes for supplying water to toilets

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) will lay new pipelines for supplying non-drinkable water to public toilets and households for chores.

The MC passed a proposal to this effect in a recent meeting of the House. Through new pipes, the civic body plans to supply rainwater, water drawn from nullahs, besides treated water to public toilets.

All residential areas as well as public toilets are supplied with drinking water. Mayor Surender Chauhan said it had been noticed that drinking water was being used in public and domestic toilets, besides for various household chores, including washing of clothes. The Mayor said he also had a discussion with CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

