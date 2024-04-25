Shimla MC to mark vending zones

Tribune News Service

Navneet Rathore

Shimla, April 24

In order to rid the town of unauthorised street vendors, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has decided to mark vending and non-vending zones. The corporation functionaries are visiting various wards of the town to identify possible vending and non-vending zones.

With this, street vendors will only be allowed to sell their goods from the vending zones earmarked by the corporation.

Recently, a team led by Joint Commissioner visited the Chhota Shimla, Kasumpati and Panthaghati wards to identify the possible vending and non-vending zones.

SMC Joint Commissioner Neeraj Mohan said the process of identifying the places was on and would continue for the next few weeks.

He said a report would be prepared after the completion of the survey and further decision would be taken in a meeting to be held after the completion of the process.

The corporation will then allot these vending zones to street vendors and will issue an identification cards to them. In order to check unauthorised street vendors, a team of corporation led by Tehbazari inspector inspects market places of the town every Sunday. The team takes action against the offenders by seizing their goods as well as imposing a fine.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla