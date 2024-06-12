Shimla MC to tighten noose on illegal vendors

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

Taking urgent cognisance of unauthorised street vendors and hawkers, the Shimla Municipal Corporation will survey and identify such vendors in the town.

With this survey, the municipal corporation aims to prepare the data of the street vendors, who are doing business under the jurisdiction of the town. For this, the municipal corporation will gather the details of such vendors and they will be issued identity cards.

Today, a meeting under the chairmanship of Shimla Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Kumar Attri was held, in which discussions regarding the procedure to effectively conduct the survey was discussed. During the meeting, the Municipal Commissioner gave necessary directions to the officials concerned regarding the survey.

Earlier, the civic body had conducted a survey to identify and mark vending and non-vending zones in all wards of the capital city. During the survey, the MC identified the places where vendors could sell their products as vending zones.

There are around 1,500 street vendors in the town, out of which about 750 are registered with the corporation. There are many vendors, who have allegedly encroached the roads and are selling their products in non-vending zones due to which commuters have to face a lot of inconvenience.

To take action against unauthorised street vendors, a team, under the leadership of Tehbazari Inspector, would patrol various areas of the town each Sunday and remove the unauthorised street vendors. Apart from seizing the goods, the team would also fine the encroachers. Most of the street vendors are from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

