Shimla Municipal Corporation issues final notice to 707 defaulters to clear rent dues

Shimla, October 11
The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued the final notice to people who have not cleared their outstanding dues of rent of MC properties they have taken on lease.
The SMC has issued the final notice to 707 defaulters for failing to clear their outstanding rental dues. These defaulters have taken around 1,100 SMC properties on lease or rent in different parts of the city. As per senior SMC officials, the final notice has been issued to the defaulters and now action as per law will be initiated against them.
As per the SMC records, the defaulters have to pay around Rs 11 crore of outstanding rent dues. Sources said that the SMC had issued notices to the defaulters several times earlier but a majority of them did not clear their dues. Now the cash-strapped SMC would take all steps necessary to realise the dues. “Not only the defaulters of rent of SMC properties but also those who have not cleared their outstanding bills of property tax and garbage fee may lose basic utility services such as water and electricity supply,” the sources said.
Joint Commissioner, SMC, Bhuwan Sharma said, “The final notice has been issued to 707 defaulters, who have not cleared their rent dues. When the notice period expires, the SMC will call them for negotiation. However, if they still fail to clear their dues, strict action will be initiated against them.”
