Shimla National Book Fair from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 23

The Ojas Centre for Art and Readership Development (OCARD), Delhi, in collaboration with the Shimla Municipal Corporation, is organising the Shimla National Book Fair at the Gaiety Theatre here from June 24 to July 2.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the sixth edition of the book fair. Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan will accompany him. “Publishers from different parts of the country, including National Book Trust (NBT), are participating in the fair,” said Sachin Chowdhary, convener of OCARD India, while addressing the media here yesterday.

He said, “The basic objective of the event is to encourage reading habit among youngsters.”