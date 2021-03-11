Shimla: HPSET, PG degree holders not eligible for posts of assistant professor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 9

Students, who completed their masters degrees from 2020 to 2022, will not be eligible to apply for the posts of assistant professor, the eligibility criteria for which is the Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test (HPSET) or UGC Net or Ph D.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has initiated a process to fill 553 posts of assistant professor in various disciplines of the college cadre. The students, who passed out in 2020 and later, rue that the last HPSET was held in November 2020. They have urged the state government to hold the HPSET before starting the screening process for the posts.

Further, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the UGC has also conducted only one test in the past two years, whereas it used to conduct two exams every year.

The students, who passed out from 2020 to 2022, have urged the state government and the HPPSC to first conduct the HPSET and then start the screening process for the appointment to the posts of assistant professor in colleges to give a level-playing field to all those who had obtained their masters degree.