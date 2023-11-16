Shimla panchayat sets up garbage treatment plant

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 15

Showing the way in managing wet and solid waste in rural areas, Thanadhar gram panchayat in Shimla district has set up a garbage treatment plant in the village. The treatment plant, inaugurated a couple of days back, will dispose of the garbage produced by nine panchayats in the Kotgarh area.

“We thought of setting up the garbage treatment plant about two years back when we noticed the growing heaps of garbage in our forests and nullahs. We realised the danger it posed to our ecosystem and decided to dispose of our garbage in a more environment friendly manner,” said pradhan of the panchayat, Sandeep Shroal.

The panchayat received Rs 28 lakh under Swachh Bharat Mission for setting up the plant. “Initially, we were given Rs 16 lakh for setting up the treatment plant for plastic waste. But we wanted the treatment plant for organic waste as well as sanitary napkins, diapers etc, that can’t be burnt. So, we sought Rs 12 lakh more to set up a composter and an incinerator at the plant,” said Shroal. “Not many panchayats have the comprehensive garbage treatment plant that we have,” the pradhan said.

For the collection of garbage from the cluster on nine panchayats, Thanadhar panchayat has bought a pick-up van. “We are the first gram panchayat in Shimla district to have our own vehicle for garbage collection,” said Shroal. Apart from helping in disposing of the garbage and keeping the forests and nullahs clean, the plant will also help in earning revenue for the panchayat.

Shroal said, “We will sell the treated solid waste to cement factories. The organic waste will be turned into manure and sold to the local farmers.”

He said the plant would help in curbing the practice of burning orchard waste. “The leaves and twigs could be converted into high quality manure in the plant. We hope the growers would not burn the orchard waste,” he added.

