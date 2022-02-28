Shimla: Parents seek law to regulate school fees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 27

Private Schools Students Parents Manch (Chhatra Abhibhawak Manch) has reiterated the demand for bringing a legislation to regulate the fee structure of private schools and to constitute a regulatory commission.

The convener of the manch, Vijendra Mehra, and other district-level leaders alleged that the matter was pending as the government was in league with managements of the private schools and dithering on the issue of bringing the legislation.

The private schools increased the fee even during Covid-19, when there were no activities, no expenditure on electricity, water, sanitation etc and smart classroom fee, computer fee and other miscellaneous charges were imposed on students. After the government told the schools not to charge any fee except tuition fee, the managements converted 80 per cent of the total charges into tuition fees. —

