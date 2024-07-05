Shimla police to keep tabs on vehicles carrying apple

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 4

To ensure that vehicles carrying apple are not stolen during inter-state transportation, the police have decided to register only vehicles fitted with the Global Positioning System (GPS) this apple season. The police will track the movement of the vehicles through the GPS.

According to the police, around 100 apple-laden vehicles had been stolen on way to their respective destinations in the past five years.

Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said, “This will help track the apple vehicles in case these are stolen or diverted to other locations.”

The police will also scrutinise the KYC of loaders or buyers, who have dubious history of cheating apple growers and arhtiyas. He said the data on merchants with the history of unfair deals like non-payment of dues and cheating had been collated.

The SP said in the past five years, the Shimla Police and Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State CID had registered more than 300 cases, which were investigated for cheating, forgery.

Besides, many cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act were pending in courts. “The KYC scrutiny will help protect market from crimes such as cheating and forgery,” he added.

The SP said the police would also set up nakas, besides control rooms at all entry points of the town, besides the main control room at Fagu, 17 km from Shimla.

