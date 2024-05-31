Shimla polling parties leave for five constituencies

Shimla, May 30
Shimla District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi here today sent polling parties for five Assembly constituencies, including Rohru, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Theog, Kasumpti and Shimla (rural) for the upcoming elections.
On the occasion, Anupam Kashyap said today polling parties were sent to various Assembly constituencies and guidelines were issued to the officials to facilitate smooth election process.
He said all preparations have been made for the polling day. The DC urged all eligible voters to participate in the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise on June 1.
