Shimla pupils shine in NEET

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

More than 30 students of Vidyapeeth Academy scored over 600 marks, while over 50 pupils scored more than 560 marks in the NEET-UG examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Vedant Bekta of Vidyapeeth Coaching Institute, Shimla, scored 686 marks in the examination. Krish, Giriraj, Ayush Sharma, Pratyush Raj, Akanksha Sharma, Adarsh Verma, Nishant Bohra, Sparsh Sharma, Aashna Gupta, Bhavya Sharma, Ankit Sharma, Ritul Raj Bhardwaj, Kesar Singh Mehta, Rudra Chauhan, Priyansh, Nandini Gupta, Manisha Thakur, Tushar, Chandel, Prashan Thakur and Ayush Mukamia scored high in the examination.

The Shimla director of the institute, Ravindra Awasthi, and Dr Ramesh Sharma congratulated the students who had cleared the NEET exam, and their parents, wishing for a bright future for the students.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla