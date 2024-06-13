Shimla pupils shine in NEET

Shimla, June 12
More than 30 students of Vidyapeeth Academy scored over 600 marks, while over 50 pupils scored more than 560 marks in the NEET-UG examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Vedant Bekta of Vidyapeeth Coaching Institute, Shimla, scored 686 marks in the examination. Krish, Giriraj, Ayush Sharma, Pratyush Raj, Akanksha Sharma, Adarsh Verma, Nishant Bohra, Sparsh Sharma, Aashna Gupta, Bhavya Sharma, Ankit Sharma, Ritul Raj Bhardwaj, Kesar Singh Mehta, Rudra Chauhan, Priyansh, Nandini Gupta, Manisha Thakur, Tushar, Chandel, Prashan Thakur and Ayush Mukamia scored high in the examination.
The Shimla director of the institute, Ravindra Awasthi, and Dr Ramesh Sharma congratulated the students who had cleared the NEET exam, and their parents, wishing for a bright future for the students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises