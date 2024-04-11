Shimla pvt bus operators flay 1-minute traffic plan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 10

Irked by the ‘one-minute traffic plan’ implemented in the state capital, private bus operators have decided to go on one-day strike on April 22. They want their buses to be kept out of the plan.

Shimla Private Bus Operators Association vice-president Pradeep Sharma said, “We have been raising the demand for a very long time and have also submitted a memorandum to the state government. We have requested that private buses should kept out of the one-minute traffic plan, but to no avail.”

He said only private vehicles were benefitting from this plan. “While only one or two persons travel in a private vehicle, around 30 persons travel in a bus. The buses are stopped at Tara Devi for 10 minutes and at another crossing for another 10 minutes. Due to this, there is a delay of 20 minutes. As a result, private buses are losing passengers and also suffering losses,” he said.

