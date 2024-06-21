Shimla readies for rain; focus on advance alerts

Shimla, June 20
A review meeting regarding preparations for the monsoon season was held here today under the chairmanship of Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap. The DC directed officials concerned to get drains cleaned before the onset of monsoon.
He emphasised that all the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), dam authorities and the District Disaster Control Authority should convey the advance warnings and advisories issued by the Meteorology Department to alert people in time. He directed the dam authorities to organise a workshop with the people and panchayat representatives of the areas adjoining the dam to prevent any untoward incident.
The DC asked the officials concerned to keep all necessary equipment ready to deal with any emergency and also directed the Health Department to ensure stocking of essential medicines to deal with water-borne diseases, snakebites and accidents during the monsoon. He said coordination with the Army would be maintained in case of any emergency.
Kashyap asked the concerned SDMs to store essential commodities in sufficient quantity for the monsoon season to provide relief and also directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to stock sufficient quantity of food items in remote areas.
He directed other departments to repair the damaged roads, water supply lines and power cables during the monsoon season in time. Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Gandhi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma, Additional District Magistrate Jyoti Rana, Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Ajit Bhardwaj, all SDMs and other officials were also present at the meeting.
