Shimla receives season’s first snowfall

Shimla/Mandi, January 14
Most parts of the state, including Shimla, received snowfall and rainfall through Friday night.
Shimla city received its first snowfall of the season. As per the Weather Department, some areas of the city received up to 6 cm of snow while most other areas received rainfall. The nearby hill stations of Kufri and Narkanda received 12 cm and 16 cm of snow, respectively. Thousands of tourists thronged Kufri to enjoy snowfall.
Manali and its surrounding places in Kullu district witnessed heavy snowfall today. Manali residents said that the town recorded over 30 cm of snow. It disrupted power supply for a few hours and affected traffic movement on several routes in the district.
Meanwhile, 276 roads were closed for traffic following snowfall and rainfall. The maximum number of 177 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by 42 in Kullu, 30 in Shimla and 17 in Mandi. As many as 172 power distribution transformers, including maximum 126 in Kullu, were affected. Nine water supply schemes, including maximum seven in Chamba, were also affected.
The road leading from Manali to the Solang valley was completely blocked. The Jalori Pass on the Aut-Luhri highway was blocked for traffic between Kullu and Anni.
Residents of the Lahaul valley were cut-off from the rest of the state from the Manali side as the south and north portals of the Atal Tunnel witnessed heavy snowfall.
If weather remains favourable, the BRO will engage its workforce by tomorrow to restore the highway to traffic between Manali and Keylong via the Atal Tunnel. The weather from tomorrow would remain dry in the state until January 17 when a fresh Western Disturbance was likely to affect the Himalayan region.
Meanwhile, the Weather Department has issued a warning of dense fog, cold wave and ground frost in lower hills and plains.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...