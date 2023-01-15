Shimla receives season’s first snowfall

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Mandi, January 14

Most parts of the state, including Shimla, received snowfall and rainfall through Friday night.

Shimla city received its first snowfall of the season. As per the Weather Department, some areas of the city received up to 6 cm of snow while most other areas received rainfall. The nearby hill stations of Kufri and Narkanda received 12 cm and 16 cm of snow, respectively. Thousands of tourists thronged Kufri to enjoy snowfall.

Manali and its surrounding places in Kullu district witnessed heavy snowfall today. Manali residents said that the town recorded over 30 cm of snow. It disrupted power supply for a few hours and affected traffic movement on several routes in the district.

Meanwhile, 276 roads were closed for traffic following snowfall and rainfall. The maximum number of 177 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by 42 in Kullu, 30 in Shimla and 17 in Mandi. As many as 172 power distribution transformers, including maximum 126 in Kullu, were affected. Nine water supply schemes, including maximum seven in Chamba, were also affected.

The road leading from Manali to the Solang valley was completely blocked. The Jalori Pass on the Aut-Luhri highway was blocked for traffic between Kullu and Anni.

Residents of the Lahaul valley were cut-off from the rest of the state from the Manali side as the south and north portals of the Atal Tunnel witnessed heavy snowfall.

If weather remains favourable, the BRO will engage its workforce by tomorrow to restore the highway to traffic between Manali and Keylong via the Atal Tunnel. The weather from tomorrow would remain dry in the state until January 17 when a fresh Western Disturbance was likely to affect the Himalayan region.

Meanwhile, the Weather Department has issued a warning of dense fog, cold wave and ground frost in lower hills and plains.