Shimla: Record number of cases settled at lok adalat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 27

A National Lok Adalat for pre-litigation and pending matters was organised today under the patronage of Justice Amjad A Sayed, Chief Justice, High Court, and Justice Sabina, Judge, High Court, and executive chairperson, Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (HPSLA), in the state.

The HPSLSA also organised a special online Lok Adalat with technical support of SAMA (an online dispute resolution organisation), for MV challans cases at the pre-litigation stage along with National Lok Adalat. The initiative was taken to facilitate the compounding of motor vehicle challans by the violators from their home to save their time and expenses.

The National Lok Adalat was celebrated all over the state as large footfall of the litigants was registered in all 133 Lok Adalat Benches. The public was made aware of the National Lok Adalat through SMS messages, jingles and distribution of IEC material.

In the special online Lok Adalat for MV challan cases, the response was not good as only 11,629 cases were settled online and the amount of compounding fee collected was Rs 1,16,89,200 till 4 pm.

Besides, 1,06,376 cases were taken up in the National Lok Adalat before different benches for settlement of which about 47,472 cases were settled/disposed of, and approximately Rs 75,56,73,919 was recovered/awarded to the claimants. A record number of cases were settled in this National Lok Adalat.