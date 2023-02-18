 Shimla records February’s warmest night with minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees C, 11 degrees above normal : The Tribune India

Shimla records February's warmest night with minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees C, 11 degrees above normal

Chandigarh ‘cooler’, registers low of 11.8 degrees Celsius

Shimla records February's warmest night with minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees C, 11 degrees above normal

PTI

Shimla, February 18

Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla experienced February’s warmest night on Friday with minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees, eleven degrees above normal, according to Met department.

The city had last seen a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on February 23, 2015.

The minimum temperatures in major cities of the neighbouring states of Himachal was also lower than Shimla.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, Dehradun 11.1 degrees Celsius, Jammu 11.3 degrees Celsius, Patiala 12.3 degrees Celsius, Ambala 12.8 degrees Celsius and Jaipur 14.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Shimla also rose to 23.2 degrees Celsius, 11.4 degrees above normal.

While the mercury crossed 30 degree mark in the state, Una was the hottest during the day recording a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius and Keylong 7.2 degrees Celsius while the key tourist resorts of Kufri, Narkanda recorded the day temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, 17.4 degrees Celsius.

Manali recorded a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius while Dalhousie and Dharamsala recorded a maximum of 20.6 degrees Celsius and 26.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

As many as 128 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic after recent spell of snow in higher reaches and a maximum of 121 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, three in Chamba and two each in Kangra and Kullu districts.

The local Met office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in mid and high hills for the next three days till February 21.

