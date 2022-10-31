Shimla residents question plantation in forest areas

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 30

The Smart City project for providing a green look to concrete walls on a majority of the roads here is drawing flak. Residents are questioning the logic behind placing flower pots and fibre walls in the forest area.

Meanwhile, the PWD’s Horticulture Division, which is the implementing the project, fears that the plants may die as the budget for their maintenance has not been released yet. It has planted around 7,000 to 8,000 shrubs, creepers and flowering bushes using fibre walls, hanging pots and brick planters on the concrete walls, which stick out like a sore thumb amidst the largely green environment.

“Apart from the walls, flower pots and fibre walls have been placed at various places in the jungle area. It’s a complete wastage of money and defies logic,” said Sanjeev Bhushan, a local advocate.

The Horticulture Division, however, has a different view. “We have planted flowering bushes in the green areas. We have brought some varieties from Kashmir as well. Once these varieties bloom in spring, they will provide a very different and beautiful view to the onlookers,” said Ravi Sharma, executive engineer, PWD Division.

“It will take a year or two for these plants to turn into a bush and take proper shape. It’s only then that the people will see the real effect of the plantation,” he said.

Sharma, however, is worried about the maintenance of the plants. “In the absence of maintenance, some plants have already died and slowly wild weed would dominate these plants. We have submitted the maintenance estimate to Smart City authorities, but it has not been sanctioned yet,” he said.

Smart City MD Manmohan Sharma said, “We will ask the PWD’s Horticulture Division to maintain these plants for a couple of years and will release some budget shortly for the purpose.”

“We had proposed plantation only on concrete walls but the Horticulture Division said the flowering bushes in green areas would add to the beauty of the city,” said the MD on the plantation in forest areas.