Shimla: Sanskrit college inaugurated

Shimla, May 10
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj inaugurated and laid down the foundations stone of projects worth Rs 22 crore here today. The major projects include inauguration of Sanskrit college built at a cost of Rs 8.82 crore at Phagli and Type 4-5 residence of POWD officials at Nabha. These residences have been built at a cost of Rs 6.52 crore.
He also laid the foundation stone of a gym, tennis court and 20-vehicle parking lot at Nabha, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.81 crore. Also, a foundation stone of a sports complex in Sanjauli was laid.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...
Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites
He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...
500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action
Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...