Shimla: Sanskrit college inaugurated

Shimla, May 10

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj inaugurated and laid down the foundations stone of projects worth Rs 22 crore here today. The major projects include inauguration of Sanskrit college built at a cost of Rs 8.82 crore at Phagli and Type 4-5 residence of POWD officials at Nabha. These residences have been built at a cost of Rs 6.52 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of a gym, tennis court and 20-vehicle parking lot at Nabha, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.81 crore. Also, a foundation stone of a sports complex in Sanjauli was laid.