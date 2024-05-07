Shimla schools bag 100% result in CISCE’s Classes X, XII exams

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

Students of Bishop Cotton School, Auckland House School for Boys and Girls and Shimla Public School shone in Classes X and XII exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), as all schools registered 100 per cent result.

Shimla Public School Damodar Sharma of Shimla Public School, Khalini, secures 94% marks in Class X

Kajal Sharma scores 93.4%, Apssara gets 92.4%

Manan Rawat emerged as the topper in BCS as he secured 92.8% marks, while Yatish Bansal scored 88%.

In Class X, the BCS toppers were Devansh Singla (96.6%) and Aarav Wadaskar (96%). Aarav will be spending a month in the US this summer as he has won a place on the prestigious Harvard University summer programme.

In BCS, all 71 boys of Class X cleared the exam while averaging 80%. Congratulating the students, BCS Director Simon Weale said, “Our Class XII boys will now go off to universities around the world where the resilience and drive of Cottonians will take them from success to success. Our Class X students are one of the most affected by the pandemic so we are thrilled to see them emerging as a strong batch who will thrive in the next stage of their education.”

Auckland House School for Boys and Girls scored 100 per cent result each. In Auckland House School for Boys, 27 out of 38 students of Class XII passed with distinction. In Science stream, Dhariya R Nagal stood first as he secured 86.5%, Ryansh Thakur secured 84.5% and Ankur Thakur Ranta secured 82.25% marks.

In Commerce stream, Aaryush Krishan secured 83%, Anirudh Thakur secured 81.75% and Ankat Arora secured 79.5%. In Humanities, Mridul Thakur emerged as the overall topper as she secured 90.5%, followed by Naman Thakur who secured 86.75% and Rajeshwar Singh Kanwar who secured 84%.

In Class X, Kavyan Shyam secured 92% marks, followed by Pradhyun Chaudhary who secured 90.60% and Saksham Kapoor who got 90.40%. Fifty-five students of the school had appeared in the class X exams.

Auckland House School for Girls also scored cent per cent result in Class XII exams with 20 of its students securing above 90 per cent.

In science stream, Amreen Kaur scored 95.5%, Mannat Dhani secured 93%, Himakshi Sharma secured 92.5%, Anshita Modi secured 92.25% and Himanshi Sharma scored 90.75%. In Commerce stream, Jiya Kochhar secured 91.25%. In Humanities stream, Alice Sharma and Samridhi Sood secured 96.5% followed by Ada Thakur who secured 96.25%.

In Shimla Public School, Khalini, Damodar Sharma secured 94% in Class X, Kajal Sharma scored 93.4%, Apssara Chauhan secured 92.4%, Niharika Sharma secured 92% and Ankit Kumar Singh 89.2%. The school also scored 100 per cent result in Class X exam as all the 41 students were able to clear the examination with good marks.

