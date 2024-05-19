Shimla sees hottest day of summer

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

At a time when people are heading for hills to escape the heat in the plains, the state capital on Saturday witnessed the hottest day of the summer this year with the maximum temperature reaching 30°C.

As per the weather department, besides Shimla, Dharamsala, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Una, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur and Kangra on Saturday witnessed heatwave conditions.

Dharamsala sizzles at 36.1°C The weather had been mostly dry across the state for the past 24 hours and the maximum temperature was recorded above normal. The maximum temperature in Dharamsala reached 36.1°C on Saturday.

With 43.6°C, Una was the hottest place in the state, while the minimum temperature (5.7°C) was recorded in Kukumseri of Lahaul and Spiti district.

A heatwave warning has been issued in isolated places of Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Una districts for the next 24 hours.

State’s Meteorological Department Director Surender Paul said the rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state, is expected on Sunday, while the rainfall in isolated areas of middle and lower hills is expected on May 20.

He said rainfall or snowfall in isolated areas of higher hills is expected on May 21.

“The weather will remain dry across the state from May 22,” he added.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in Manali was 28.6°C, Bilaspur 42.8°C, Kangra 39.8°C, Solan 36.5°C, Mandi 39.4°C, Hamirpur 37.1°C, Chamba 39.3°C, Dhaulakuan 42°C, Bhuntar 36.8°C, Nahan 37.1°C, Kasauli 33.9°C, Kufri 24.9°C, Reckong Peo 30.6°C and Narkanda 24.2°C.

