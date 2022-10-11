Shimla-Shoghi road, Dhalli junction in poor condition

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, October 10

The poor condition of the Shimla-Shoghi road, Dhalli-Bhatakuffar-Mehli stretch (of Shimla bypass) and the Dhalli junction, coupled with frequent traffic jams, are causing harassment to commuters.

These are the main entry roads to the state capital Shimla from the Chandigarh side while the Dhalli junction is the gateway to upper Shimla and Kinnaur. Traffic conditions turn from bad to worse during the apple season and rains.

With the autumn tourism picking up, these bumpy roads are making travelling hazardous and have become an eyesore. “While the government is spending lavishly in Shimla town under the smart city project, roads on the periphery are being ignored,” said a local resident, Amit Sood.

The government does temporary patch works on roads which do not last long especially due to rains and plying of heavy vehicles, said a commuter adding that travelling on these stretches is a nightmare.

“The condition of these roads is bad and we had taken up the matter with the PWD authorities but nothing concrete has been done so far,” said Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi.

The Dhalli-Mehli-Shimla bypass was constructed to decongest traffic in Shimla and heavy vehicles, especially the apple laden trucks, were diverted through the roads requiring regular maintenance as heavy vehicles cause damage to them removing the bitumen cover and creating potholes.

When contacted, Chief Engineer (PWD), National Highway wing, Pawan Sharma said a tender of Rs 8.5 crore was awarded for the repair work of the Shimla-Shoghi and Dhalli-Mehli-Shoghi stretches. The patch work had been started and was on its last legs on the Shimla-Shoghi road.

It was expected to be completed in two-three days while work on the Dhalli-Mehli section would be completed in a month. The Dhalli junction, which was also a part of the Dhalli tunnel project as a roundabout would come up at the junction, would also be repaired.