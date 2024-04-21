Shimla: SMC to issue rent bills in June

Shimla: With employees busy in the election duties, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has decided to issue the bills for the rent to be collected from its shops and properties by June. The corporation has more than 1,300 rented properties and shops across the town to which it issues bills every year in April. TNS
2 arrested with 2.2 gm heroin
Shimla: Two persons have been arrested with 2.22 gm of heroin in Theog subdivision of Shimla district, the police said on Saturday. Those arrested have been identified Chander Prakash (34), a resident of Kated village, and Sunil Chandel (34), resident of Karani village. A case under NDPS Act has been registered.
