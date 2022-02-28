Shimla: STP not treating sewage well, complain villagers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 27

The Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) in Barmu village below Shimla’s Kelston area is reportedly not treating the sewage well enough. People living in the villages below the STP are complaining that the water released from the plant into the IGMC nullah, which runs through the area, is often not treated properly.

“There’s a cremation ground close to the nullah. A few days back we were there for a cremation. The water running in the nallah was so smelly that we found it difficult to stand at the cremation ground,” said Bhuvneshwar Sharma, gram panchayat Cheri. “We had sent a complaint to the concerned Executive Engineer six months back, too, but we have just got verbal assurances so far,” he said.

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), which manages water and sewerage service within the Shimla Municipal Corporation, says the STP plants in the area are working as per the Pollution Control Board norms and no sample ever has failed from the plant.

“However, the work of retrofitting is on at the STPs at the IGMC, North Disposal and Summerhill. There’s no longstanding problem at any of these STPs, but we will look into the concerns raised by the people,” said Gopal Krishan, AGM, Sewerage.

Villagers, however, assert that they are facing this problem for a while now and one of them has even written to the Chief Minister. “The situation is very serious. Apart from foul smell and muddied water, one could even see layers of feces formed at some places in the nallah. I have written to the Chief Minister to apprise him of the situation,” said Vinod Yogacharya, a native of village Kyar-Koti.

“The release of untreated water into the nallah is posing serious health concerns to both domestic wild animals drinking from the nallah. Also, this nallah ends up in a rivulet at Dargi-Sainj, from where water is lifted for the people of 45 panchayats,” said Vinod.

According to the villagers, water is drawn from the nallah and the rivulet it ends up in for irrigation and even drinking purpose. “The untreated water is destroying our crops, too,” said Bhuvneshwar Sharma. “The officials concerned should fix the problem as soon as possible,” he said.