Shimla students attend workshop on honey origins

Shimla, March 20
A one-day workshop on ‘Floral origin and Physiochemical origin of Honey’ was organised by the Department of Biology of the Centre of Excellence, Government Post Graduate College, Sanjuali, under the DBT Star College Scheme. Around 80 students of the Bachelor of Science (BSc) course participated in the workshop. Professor Bharti Bhagra served as the chief guest on the occasion. Bhagra kick-started the workshop by lighting up a lamp. She said that such workshops boost the students’ interest in science as well as research. She thanked Head of Department (Biology) Dr Meenakshi Sharma, Dr Shweta Sharma and others for the successful organisation of this workshop.
Professor Shivani Kaprate shared information about the theme with the students.
During the workshop, the purity of a honey sample was checked through a physiochemical test. The students were also trained to use various laboratory equipment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...