Shimla students attend workshop on honey origins

Shimla, March 20

A one-day workshop on ‘Floral origin and Physiochemical origin of Honey’ was organised by the Department of Biology of the Centre of Excellence, Government Post Graduate College, Sanjuali, under the DBT Star College Scheme. Around 80 students of the Bachelor of Science (BSc) course participated in the workshop. Professor Bharti Bhagra served as the chief guest on the occasion. Bhagra kick-started the workshop by lighting up a lamp. She said that such workshops boost the students’ interest in science as well as research. She thanked Head of Department (Biology) Dr Meenakshi Sharma, Dr Shweta Sharma and others for the successful organisation of this workshop.

Professor Shivani Kaprate shared information about the theme with the students.

During the workshop, the purity of a honey sample was checked through a physiochemical test. The students were also trained to use various laboratory equipment.

