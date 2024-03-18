Shimla students excel in AISSEE

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 17

Seventeen students from AS Vidyamandir, Shimla, cleared the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE), 2024. The qualifying students included Advit Sharma, who scored 229 marks, and Abhimanu Jaggi, who succeeded with 213 marks.

AS Vidyamandir director Neelam Gautam congratulated the students and their parents for their success and thanked the teaching faculty of the academy for the achievement.

