Shimla Summer Fest : Sukhu’s vision: Visit, fall in love with Shimla, take home fond memories

Shimla, June 19

While presiding over the closing ceremony of the International Shimla Summer Festival at the Ridge last evening, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the festival underscored the state’s rich cultural heritage and played an important role in boosting tourism in the region.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets artistes on the last day of the International Shimla Summer Festival, on Tuesday evening. Tribune photo

During his address, the CM underscored the historic importance of the festival, expressing his delight over the festivities celebrated over the years. The CM said the festival continued to play a pivotal role in preserving and promoting Himachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage, fostering a deeper appreciation among visitors and locals alike.

Fairs and festivals serve as reflections of our rich cultural heritage, which the state government endeavors to preserve by organising numerous events across various regions of the state, he added.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing Shimla as the most-loved tourist destination, ensuring that visitors depart with cherished memories of the capital town’s picturesque landscapes.

On the occasion, the CM released a commemorative souvenir featuring the festival’s cultural and social significance.

The highlight of the closing evening was a captivating performance by singer Daler Mehndi, whose presence enthralled attendees and added to the festive spirit. Children from Bal Ashram, Tooti Kandi, and Bal Ashram, Mashobra, showcased their talent, contributing to the cultural diversity and inclusivity of the festival.

Artists from the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, entertained visitors with engaging performances including impersonations, kaachi ghori, vioscope displays and puppetry, further enhancing the festival’s appeal.

Artistes from Government School, Kaithu; Chapslee School, Shimla; and NZCC, Patiala, presented traditional dances such as the Jonsari dance of Uttarakhand, Bhangra of Punjab, and Barsana ki Holi and Mayur dance of Uttar Pradesh, contributing to a vibrant closing ceremony that showcased the region’s rich cultural heritage.

