Shimla to get 24X7 water supply by 2025

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 7

Shimla residents will get round the clock high-pressure tap water supply by 2025. The Board of Directors of Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) awarded the tender for the project to Suez India for Rs 683 crore. The company will complete the project by 2025.

Check dams at silt-prone scheme The BoD also approved the construction of check dams at its silt-prone Giri Water Scheme. Due to the development works in the catchment areas of Giri river, the problem of silt has become very serious. Due to heavy monsoon this year, water pumping was disrupted several times at the scheme.

“In addition, the company will also operate and maintain the water distribution system for the next 15 years,” said SJPNL Independent Director Dijvijay Chauhan. It has been learnt that the government will lay the foundation stone of the project in the next couple of days.

The round the clock water supply is one of the three components of the over Rs 1,800 crore World Bank-funded Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Services. The other two components are Bulk Water Supply from the Sutlej river and strengthening and extension of sewerage services in the city and nearby areas. While the work on bulk water supply has already begun, tenders for augmentation of sewerage services will be floated shortly.

To ensure round the clock water supply, around 70 per cent of the pipes of the current distribution network will be replaced with broader pipes. Also, around 40 storage tanks up to the capacity of 5 million litre will be built across the city to ensure regular and smooth distribution. Besides, the distribution system will be digitalised.

According to the SJPNL, check dams will help reduce the silt and turbidity at the pumping station. “Around Rs 30 crore has been approved for building the dams,” said Chauhan.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Mayor Tikender Panwar has shot off a letter to Chief Secretary RD Dhiman, who is also the chairman of Board of Directors of SJPNL, questioning the award of work and the cost involved.