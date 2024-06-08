Shimla to get 4 new parking lots by September

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

Residents are expected to get respite from the parking woes in the town as the construction of four multi-storey parking lots is likely to be finished by September. These parking lots, which will have space for 2,000 vehicles, are being constructed near Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Chhota Shimla, Vikasnagar and near the Auckland tunnel.

Mayor Surender Chauhan on Thursday directed the officials concerned to speed up the construction work so that these can be operational by September.

Besides, four more parking lots will be constructed in Totu, Dhalli, Jiwnoo Colony and Bhatta Kuffar, the work on which is expected to start soon. The Municipal Corporation of Shimla has also finalised the land where these proposed parking lots will be constructed.

Mayor Chauhan said residents and tourists have to face inconvenience due to the lack of parking space in the town. “With the availability of these parking lots, people will no longer have to face difficulties in finding space to park their vehicles,” he added.

The Mayor said several small parking lots are also being constructed in all wards to ensure that enough space is available to park vehicles.

The lack of parking facilities is one of the major problems in the town. Many people park their vehicles along the roadside, leading to frequent traffic jams.

