Shimla turnout 1.4% less than in 2017

New Delhi, November 14

Even as a record 75.6 per cent voter turnout was registered in Himachal Pradesh during the November 12 Assembly polls, apathy among urban voters continued with Shimla recording the lowest voting percentage at 62.53, data shared by the Election Commission (EC) today showed.

Compared with the 2017 elections, the turnout in the state’s capital fell by 1.4 per cent. Urban Shimla’s important localities, including government colonies, clocked some of the lowest polling percentages (ranging in fifties). Greater participation by voters in these areas could have resulted in an even higher turnout, a senior EC official said, adding that the average turnout in urban areas such as Shimla, Solan, Kasumpti and Dharamsala was approximately 8 per cent lower than that in rural segments. The turnout of women voters was roughly 4.5 per cent higher than that of male voters with 76.8 per cent women exercising their franchise and men 72.4 per cent. Tashigang, the world’s highest polling booth at 15,265 feet, recorded 100% polling despite the adverse weather conditions. Chasak Bhatori in Pangi (Chamba) recorded a turnout of 75.26% though the polling booth 14 km away was located at a height of 11,948 feet. “Despite all odds, the average voter turnout at 85 polling stations located above 10,000 feet was close to the state average, the official said.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been working to address the issue of urban apathy, urging electoral officers to identify low turnout seats/polling booths for targeted interventions. — TNS

