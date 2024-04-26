Shimla: Use of basements sans approval to invite MC action

Shimla, April 25
The Shimla Municipal Corporation is set to take action against the house owners who are secretly using the basements in their buildings. The corporation has been receiving complaints in this regard from some wards of the town.
According to the complainants, there are some building owners in the town who are using basements for commercial purposes in order to generate extra income.
The complainants have alleged that these house owners are using basements as parking space and shops. Following the complaints, cases have also been filed against many building owners in the Commissioner’s Court.
Taking a note of the practice, the corporation has directed its field officers to keep an eye on offenders.
It had taken action against such offenders earlier also and had ordered demolition of top floors of such buildings in the Jakhu and New Shimla wards.
A person who wants to construct a building in the town has to first seek the permission of the corporation and has to provide it with the map of the proposed building. However, as per the rules, the basement of the building cannot be used by the owner has not claimed to do so while seeking the permission.
